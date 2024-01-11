Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 24,948 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 24,948 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $7,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 559.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,439,000 after buying an additional 147,932 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,086,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after buying an additional 23,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on TEL shares. Citigroup started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upgraded TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.22.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE TEL opened at $133.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.52 and its 200-day moving average is $131.75. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $146.60.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.