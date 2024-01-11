Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 6,315 Shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,315 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 12.22% of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $7,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSF. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 46.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 29,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 21,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $47.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.49. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $46.95 and a 52 week high of $57.51.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3203 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

