Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,890 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $7,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $76.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.70. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.80 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DD. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

