Raymond James Increases S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $452.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $422.00 to $452.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.22.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $433.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.22 billion, a PE ratio of 56.04, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $418.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $396.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $321.14 and a 1 year high of $443.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 4,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in S&P Global by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

