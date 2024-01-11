Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $117.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $112.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RJF. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $110.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $120.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.74. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.15). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,141,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $102,690.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,141,339.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,840 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,040 over the last three months. 9.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raymond James

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,441,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 160.5% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

