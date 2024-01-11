Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Raymond James by 5.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 71,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Raymond James by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 371,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,296,000 after purchasing an additional 103,671 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,368,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,465,000 after buying an additional 15,227 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 768,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,455,000 after buying an additional 60,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 307,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James stock opened at $110.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $120.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.01 and its 200-day moving average is $104.74. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 13.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

Several research analysts recently commented on RJF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $102,690.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,141,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $102,690.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,840 shares of company stock worth $1,315,040 in the last three months. 9.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

