Relx (LON:REL) Hits New 1-Year High at $3,209.00

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,209 ($40.91) and last traded at GBX 3,209 ($40.91), with a volume of 195680 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,162 ($40.31).

REL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Relx from GBX 3,100 ($39.52) to GBX 3,170 ($40.41) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,770 ($35.31) to GBX 2,860 ($36.46) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 3,270 ($41.68) to GBX 3,300 ($42.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,755.78 ($35.13).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.30. The company has a market capitalization of £60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,474.73, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,040.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,800.51.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

