Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) CEO Sells $1,349,959.25 in Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) CEO Joshua Kobza sold 17,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,349,959.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,793,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joshua Kobza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Joshua Kobza sold 2,602 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $191,715.36.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

NYSE QSR opened at $78.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.35. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.99 and a twelve month high of $79.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 75.60%.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 13.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 11,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 16.0% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

