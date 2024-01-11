Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $30.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RVNC. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.83. The firm has a market cap of $596.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.92. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $37.98.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $56.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.49 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 903.28% and a negative net margin of 193.42%. Analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,958,000 after buying an additional 138,683 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,247,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,338 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,902,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,615 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,596,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,711,000 after purchasing an additional 617,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,456,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,902,000 after purchasing an additional 196,797 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

