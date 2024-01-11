Reviewing HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) and Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF)

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Free Report) and HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Aecon Group pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of C$1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Aecon Group pays out 95.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft pays out 59.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Aecon Group and HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aecon Group N/A N/A N/A HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aecon Group N/A N/A N/A $0.37 28.05 HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A C$2.54 42.83

This table compares Aecon Group and HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Aecon Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Aecon Group and HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aecon Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft 0 2 1 0 2.33

Aecon Group presently has a consensus price target of $21.30, indicating a potential upside of 107.80%. Given Aecon Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Aecon Group is more favorable than HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.8% of Aecon Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aecon Group beats HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aecon Group

(Get Free Report)

Aecon Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors. The Concessions segment engages in the development, building, construction, financing, and operation of construction projects by way of public-private partnership contract structures. The company was formerly known as Prefac Concrete Co. Ltd. and changed its name to Aecon Group Inc. in June 2001. Aecon Group Inc. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada. The HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific division provides construction, mineral processing, engineering, concessions, operations and maintenance, for the infrastructure, resources, and real estate markets. This division also undertakes public-private partnerships (PPP). The HOCHTIEF Europe provides infrastructure construction projects, as well as PPP in transportation, energy, and social infrastructure project. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft operates as a subsidiary of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.