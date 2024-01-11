Reviewing Lee Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:LPHM) and Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)

Lee Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:LPHM – Get Free Report) and Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Lee Pharmaceuticals and Edgewell Personal Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lee Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Edgewell Personal Care 5.01% 8.72% 3.51%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lee Pharmaceuticals and Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lee Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Edgewell Personal Care $2.25 billion 0.83 $114.70 million $2.18 17.15

Risk & Volatility

Edgewell Personal Care has higher revenue and earnings than Lee Pharmaceuticals.

Lee Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 669.91, suggesting that its stock price is 66,891% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edgewell Personal Care has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.9% of Edgewell Personal Care shares are held by institutional investors. 55.0% of Lee Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Edgewell Personal Care shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Lee Pharmaceuticals and Edgewell Personal Care, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lee Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Edgewell Personal Care 2 1 2 0 2.00

Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus price target of $43.40, suggesting a potential upside of 16.07%. Given Edgewell Personal Care’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Edgewell Personal Care is more favorable than Lee Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Edgewell Personal Care beats Lee Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lee Pharmaceuticals

Lee Pharmaceuticals, Inc., through its subsidiary, RONN Motor Group, Inc., focuses on the design and development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of all-electric, hydrogen-fuel cell, and zero-emission new energy vehicles (NEVs) in the United States, China, and internationally. It intends to offer hydrogen fuel cell NEVs, including sports cars, sedans, SUVs, trucks, and buses. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other. Its Wet shave products are sold under the Schick, Wilkinson Sword, Edge, Skintimate, Shave Guard and Personna brand names. Its Sun and Skin Care products are sold under the Banana Boat, Hawaiian Tropic, Wet Ones and Playtex brand names and offers Wet Ones, portable hand wipes category, and Playtex household gloves, the branded household glove in the United States. Its Feminine Care segment markets its products under the Playtex, Stayfree, Carefree and o.b. brands and markets pads and liners. Its All Other segment includes infant care, pet care and miscellaneous other products.

