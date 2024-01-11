Robert A. Ortenzio Sells 100,000 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Stock

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $2,663,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,839,668 shares in the company, valued at $182,140,358.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Select Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.22. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $33.51.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Select Medical

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on SEM shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Select Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

