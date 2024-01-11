Robert Keith Warner Sells 23,750 Shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Stock

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) Director Robert Keith Warner sold 23,750 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $1,013,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,921.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, December 11th, Robert Keith Warner sold 5,498 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $192,869.84.

On Friday, December 8th, Robert Keith Warner sold 14,502 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $507,715.02.

NASDAQ RXST opened at $46.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.14. RxSight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $47.24.

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. RxSight had a negative net margin of 71.87% and a negative return on equity of 39.77%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.81 million. On average, analysts anticipate that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RXST shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of RxSight from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of RxSight from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of RxSight in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of RxSight in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, RxSight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RxSight by 21.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,993,000 after buying an additional 255,150 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of RxSight by 38.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in RxSight by 75.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 45,937 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in RxSight by 2.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,383,000 after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in RxSight by 220.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 37,325 shares during the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

