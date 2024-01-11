Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CEO Sells $3,002,500.00 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $3,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,134 shares in the company, valued at $494,019.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vladimir Tenev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $2,900,000.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $800,830.13.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Vladimir Tenev sold 27,829 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $260,201.15.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.40. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.51 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HOOD shares. Barclays cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 25,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

