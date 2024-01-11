Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Decreases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $149.92 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.31.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,499.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,499.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,229 shares of company stock worth $11,676,570. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

