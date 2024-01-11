Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $168.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.88% from the stock’s previous close.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.35.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $163.29 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $164.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.87 and a 200 day moving average of $144.15. The firm has a market cap of $188.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 772,402 shares of company stock worth $123,009,941. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

