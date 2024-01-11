RPM Automotive Group Limited (ASX:RPM) Insider Clive Finkelstein Purchases 134,245 Shares

RPM Automotive Group Limited (ASX:RPM – Get Free Report) insider Clive Finkelstein bought 134,245 shares of RPM Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$12,484.79 ($8,379.05).
RPM Automotive Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
About RPM Automotive Group
