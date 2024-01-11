Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

RHP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.83.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $111.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.60. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $77.18 and a 1-year high of $114.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 114.58%.

In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total value of $1,452,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 301,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,188,931.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,380 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,689. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

