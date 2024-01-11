Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Down 5.9%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) was down 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.78. Approximately 254,095 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,875,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.63.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

About Sana Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.