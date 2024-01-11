SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBAC. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 55.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 111.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $296.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total transaction of $11,523,607.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,084,131.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $4,205,819.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,639,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total value of $11,523,607.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,084,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,089 shares of company stock valued at $42,590,345. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Trading Down 1.1 %

SBAC stock opened at $242.87 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $185.23 and a one year high of $312.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.41.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.89%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Articles

