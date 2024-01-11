Scott Milsten Sells 10,000 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,500,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,870,346.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Scott Milsten also recently made the following trade(s):

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

On Friday, January 5th, Scott Milsten sold 5,061 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total value of $709,653.42.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 0.6 %

ELF opened at $155.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.46. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $156.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $215.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.27 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 15.88%. On average, research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.0% in the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth $891,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $147.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.