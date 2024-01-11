Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Rating Lowered to Underperform at BNP Paribas

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price suggests a potential downside of 21.36% from the company’s previous close.

STX has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.28.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on STX

Seagate Technology Trading Up 3.2 %

STX stock opened at $82.66 on Thursday. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $54.32 and a twelve month high of $87.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.05.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 475 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $38,280.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,147,605.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 475 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $38,280.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,874 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,605.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,346 shares of company stock worth $7,882,554 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $16,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 54,038 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 29,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.