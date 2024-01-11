Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 94.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 186,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,264,000 after acquiring an additional 90,701 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the second quarter worth $502,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 123.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.64.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of SRE opened at $76.13 on Thursday. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $81.82. The stock has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.11.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.03%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Further Reading

