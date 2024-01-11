Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CEO Sells $2,000,500.00 in Stock

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,000,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,218,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Douglas Evan Godshall also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

On Friday, December 15th, Douglas Evan Godshall sold 5,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total transaction of $939,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Douglas Evan Godshall sold 5,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.08, for a total transaction of $870,400.00.

On Monday, October 16th, Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.78, for a total transaction of $2,007,800.00.

Shockwave Medical Trading Up 7.8 %

SWAV stock opened at $218.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.74. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a current ratio of 14.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 36.33%. The business had revenue of $186.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWAV. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.00.

Get Our Latest Report on SWAV

Institutional Trading of Shockwave Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 3.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.4% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 11.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 64.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.