Shona L. Brown Sells 700 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $65,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,754,897.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH stock opened at $105.59 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $106.19. The stock has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.42 and a 200-day moving average of $85.52.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.26. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DASH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 448.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 1,274.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 7,242.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.