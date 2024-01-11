Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Raises Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 20,162 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.94.

Chevron Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE CVX opened at $144.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $272.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.72 and a one year high of $187.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.86.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

