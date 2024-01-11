Sidoti Downgrades Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) to Neutral

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $112.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLXS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Plexus from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Get Plexus alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Plexus

Plexus Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $104.03 on Tuesday. Plexus has a 12 month low of $83.84 and a 12 month high of $115.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Plexus had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plexus

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,117,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,860. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Plexus by 680.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Plexus by 294.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 9.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.