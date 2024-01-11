Signet Financial Management LLC Trims Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,718,458,000 after buying an additional 1,031,310,373 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,126,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,930,414,000 after purchasing an additional 254,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,226,390,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE XOM opened at $98.65 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $97.48 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.97. The firm has a market cap of $390.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.