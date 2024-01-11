Simmons Bank Acquires 95 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE VLO opened at $124.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

