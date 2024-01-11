Simmons Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Simmons Bank lowered its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Markel Corp raised its stake in Moody’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Moody’s by 6.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of MCO stock opened at $376.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $278.23 and a 1-year high of $396.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $368.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.08.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $779,610.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,322,993.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $779,610.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $18,322,993.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,811 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,601 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $365.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.75.

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

