Simmons Bank Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Simmons Bank trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KBE. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 45.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter worth about $391,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $45.66 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $30.85 and a 12 month high of $50.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.39 and a 200 day moving average of $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.