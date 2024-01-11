Simmons Bank Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Simmons Bank trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KBE. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 45.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter worth about $391,000.
SPDR S&P Bank ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $45.66 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $30.85 and a 12 month high of $50.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.39 and a 200 day moving average of $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14.
About SPDR S&P Bank ETF
SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.
