Simmons Bank Decreases Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Simmons Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,394 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Newmont were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 25.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 15.1% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 61,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.41.

Newmont Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NEM stock opened at $37.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.77. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -155.34%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,866.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $221,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,977.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,683 shares of company stock worth $1,075,586. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

