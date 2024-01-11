Simmons Bank Has $494,000 Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Simmons Bank trimmed its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $926,374.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 567,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,929,401.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total transaction of $701,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,418.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $926,374.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 567,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,929,401.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,498 shares of company stock worth $4,038,564. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.60.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $131.95 on Thursday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $141.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.35 and a 200-day moving average of $130.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

