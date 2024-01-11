Simmons Bank Increases Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,959 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 52,422,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,160,000 after purchasing an additional 443,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,151,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,905 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,259,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,073,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,971,000 after purchasing an additional 145,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ NWL opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.97. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $16.75.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NWL shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.05.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

