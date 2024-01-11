Simmons Bank Lowers Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Simmons Bank lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.4% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 10,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 9.4% in the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.0% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 309.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 15,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 11,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $108.30 on Thursday. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $129.90. The company has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.94.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.10.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

