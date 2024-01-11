Simmons Bank Lowers Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Simmons Bank decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $258.36 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $259.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

