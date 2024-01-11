Simmons Bank Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,108,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,328 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 361.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 64,896 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 128,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,092,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS EFV opened at $51.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.61. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

