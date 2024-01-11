Simmons Bank Raises Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,661 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.62.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $114.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $137.95. The stock has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.93.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

