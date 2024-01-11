Simmons Bank Sells 3,537 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Simmons Bank trimmed its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 5.8% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 181,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,283,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.62.

MetLife Price Performance

MetLife stock opened at $69.30 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $73.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.