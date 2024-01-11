Simmons Bank Sells 500 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Simmons Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 68.7% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 3.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 34.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 110,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,277,000 after acquiring an additional 28,336 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $412,247.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,738,553.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total value of $476,944.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,335,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,157 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM opened at $129.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.84 and a 200-day moving average of $128.59.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on YUM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

