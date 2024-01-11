SkyOak Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.2% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% during the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $67,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46,300.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $70,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $170.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.63. The stock has a market cap of $494.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $173.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.55 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

