Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 804.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $340,168,000 after buying an additional 2,564,631 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,111,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 991.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,402,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $155,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,980 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,907.7% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 835,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $92,479,000 after purchasing an additional 793,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,907.7% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 835,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $92,479,000 after purchasing an additional 793,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,923.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,923.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,426. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $104.33 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $123.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.68.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWKS. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

View Our Latest Report on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.