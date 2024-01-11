Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $8.21 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.0% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 40.8% in the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 26,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 122,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,089,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 46,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.93.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $143.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.89. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $144.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,219 shares of company stock valued at $22,785,375. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

