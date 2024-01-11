Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.77

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.77 and last traded at $40.20, with a volume of 7828 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLNO. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Soleno Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Soleno Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of -1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.89.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.33). On average, research analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Soleno Therapeutics

In other news, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 3,878 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $105,171.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 3,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $105,171.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen Yen sold 17,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $676,508.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,917.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 209,243 shares of company stock valued at $7,017,328. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $94,523,000. Carlyle Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 2,293,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,056 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,471,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $39,160,000.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

