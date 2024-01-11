Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Increased to $195.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $171.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SPOT. Pivotal Research raised Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $186.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.88.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $196.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $88.41 and a twelve month high of $202.88. The company has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.19 and a beta of 1.63.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.56. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 2,540.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

