STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,444,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,407 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.36% of STAG Industrial worth $84,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 14.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,196,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,076 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,209,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,024,000 after buying an additional 1,255,376 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 684.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,346,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $38.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $39.61.

STAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $1,101,948.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William R. Crooker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $971,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,522 shares in the company, valued at $292,154.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $1,101,948.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,815.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,333,708. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

