Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Standex International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Standex International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.50.

Shares of Standex International stock opened at $142.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.19. Standex International has a 52-week low of $104.65 and a 52-week high of $168.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.24.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $184.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.58 million. Standex International had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 14.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Standex International will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This is a boost from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Standex International’s payout ratio is 10.24%.

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total transaction of $268,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,750.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Standex International by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Standex International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Standex International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Standex International by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Standex International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

