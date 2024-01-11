Stephen K. Brannan Sells 15,000 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.81, for a total value of $4,752,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,244,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

KRTX opened at $317.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.20. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $318.75.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by ($0.42). Research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on KRTX shares. HC Wainwright downgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush downgraded Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

