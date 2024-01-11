Stephen K. Brannan Sells 15,000 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.81, for a total value of $4,752,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,244,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance
KRTX opened at $317.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.20. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $318.75.
Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by ($0.42). Research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.
About Karuna Therapeutics
Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.
