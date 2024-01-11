StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DIT stock opened at $197.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $124.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.75. AMCON Distributing has a 1 year low of $154.04 and a 1 year high of $249.99.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $692.52 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 0.46%.

AMCON Distributing Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.70%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMCON Distributing during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of AMCON Distributing during the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of AMCON Distributing during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Featured Stories

