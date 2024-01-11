StockNews.com Downgrades Rollins (NYSE:ROL) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ROL. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rollins from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rollins from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.14.

ROL opened at $43.29 on Wednesday. Rollins has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.98.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $840.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Rollins will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

